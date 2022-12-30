Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.99. 26,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.46. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

