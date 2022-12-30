MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 662 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 150,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,649,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

