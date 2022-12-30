MV Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.13. 55,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,024. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

