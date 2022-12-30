MV Capital Management Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $485.34. 11,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $351.55 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.53. The firm has a market cap of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

