MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 42,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,446,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

