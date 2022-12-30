MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.93. 17,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,573. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

