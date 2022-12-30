My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $825,631.52 and approximately $790,746.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01495455 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008242 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037929 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01722616 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.