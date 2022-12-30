My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Up 307.0% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 307.0% from the November 30th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

My Size Stock Performance

Shares of MYSZ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 16,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,419. My Size has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

