MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYTE. Cowen cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Trading of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after buying an additional 420,649 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:MYTE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $22.68.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.42 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

