NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,200 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the November 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of NanoVibronix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoVibronix stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.45% of NanoVibronix worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

Shares of NAOV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 4,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. NanoVibronix has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.36.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.