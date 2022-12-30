Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Up 92.7% in December

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 92.7% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Naturgy Energy Group from €21.00 ($22.34) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.12. 2,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.36.

Naturgy Energy Group Increases Dividend

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.0589 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Naturgy Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

