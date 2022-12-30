Naveen Gavini Sells 4,765 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Friday, December 30th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $113,645.25.

On Monday, December 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $111,147.72.

On Monday, November 14th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. 6,047,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,343,112. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $684.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.