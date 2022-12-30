Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Up 120.3% in December

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the November 30th total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $82,753.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,270 shares of company stock worth $214,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuronetics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. 135,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,430. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.11. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $187.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.21.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.