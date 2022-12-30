New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 369,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.7 %

NMFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 119.63%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

