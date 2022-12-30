NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 185,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,587 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.35.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.89.
NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
