NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 185,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,587 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $4.35.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.89.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,569,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 700,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,132,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,115,000 after buying an additional 606,355 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,916,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

