Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Down 26.8%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

