NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

