Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 140.10 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.72). Approximately 8,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 19,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145 ($1.75).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,541.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

