NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $127.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

