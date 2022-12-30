Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 19950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

