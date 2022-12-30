Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 414,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 23.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,008,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 193,764 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 7.4% during the first quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 770,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,852,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,249,000 after acquiring an additional 372,575 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NSTC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

