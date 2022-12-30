Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Update

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $81,596.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,664.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 3,765.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRIM remained flat at $54.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.67. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.