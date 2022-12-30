Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $135.20 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.39. The stock has a market cap of $305.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.