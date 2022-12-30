NuCypher (NU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.54 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 30th. One NuCypher token can now be purchased for about $0.0832 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market cap of $58.52 million and $1.54 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

