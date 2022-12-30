Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 2.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.77. 3,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

