Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Shares Up 2.9%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.77. 3,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.50%.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
