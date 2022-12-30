NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Friday. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
NWS Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NWS (NWSZF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.