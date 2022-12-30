NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,317,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Friday. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

