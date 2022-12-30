OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys Shares of 125,274 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 125,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after buying an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,784,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,877,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,899,000 after buying an additional 2,469,783 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 1,064,776 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,865. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

