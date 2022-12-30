OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.40 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up about 1.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.01. 7,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

