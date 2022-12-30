OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $2.49 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 242,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the period. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

