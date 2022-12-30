OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 267 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,308,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $24,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.05 on Friday, hitting $262.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,747. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day moving average is $257.93. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

