OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 300 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.37. 479,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,661,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $403.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

