OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 104.2% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VPU traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,652. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

