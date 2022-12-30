OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $143.09 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $143.09 million and $19.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00065768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00056636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00024779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003514 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars.

