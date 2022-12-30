OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $414,100.00 Billion

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $205,933.80 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

