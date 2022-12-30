Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.12

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.12 and traded as low as $23.21. Ono Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 100 shares.

Ono Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.

Further Reading

