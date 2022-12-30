Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$216.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.74 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.

Ooma Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 156,443 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

