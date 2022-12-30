Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.00 million-$216.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.74 million. Ooma also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.15 EPS.
Ooma Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $336.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 0.73. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $21.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Ooma to $24.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma
Ooma Company Profile
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ooma (OOMA)
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.