Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

Shares of SEED stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,781. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Origin Agritech

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Origin Agritech in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

