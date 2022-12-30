Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 20,839,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,604,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

