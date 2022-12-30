Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $32.00. 2,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.45.

Otsuka Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Further Reading

