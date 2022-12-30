Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 220.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.73%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

