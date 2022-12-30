Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Short Interest Update

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,300 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OWLT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Owlet to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Owlet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owlet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWLT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Owlet by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owlet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owlet by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Owlet by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.63% of the company’s stock.

Owlet Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Owlet stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,283. Owlet has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

