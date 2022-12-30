Oxen (OXEN) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $193,767.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,562.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00410372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00879805 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00590088 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00248626 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,308,669 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.