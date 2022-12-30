Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.1406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.76%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

