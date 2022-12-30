Pacifico Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAFOU) Trading Down 36.1%

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) fell 36.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 5,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 2,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Pacifico Acquisition Trading Down 36.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacifico Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacifico Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Pacifico Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAFOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Pacifico Acquisition Company Profile

Pacifico Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

