PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Short Interest Update

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACWP opened at $25.15 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

About PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.7% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

