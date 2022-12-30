PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.18 on Top Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $526.83 million and $22.39 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00019213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $858.17 or 0.05190505 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00461210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,879.46 or 0.29512733 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 360,178,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,871,569 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.