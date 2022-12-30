Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Up 27.7% in December

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,774,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 30th total of 2,173,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 198.2 days.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock remained flat at $21.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. Parkland has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parkland Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Parkland from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Parkland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

