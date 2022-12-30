PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Trading Down 24.8%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) shares dropped 24.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

PASSUR Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $886,880.00, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

About PASSUR Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

Further Reading

