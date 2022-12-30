Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Capitalization Tops $876.26 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $876.26 million and $1.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006022 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001027 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002806 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010684 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
