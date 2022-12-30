PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PayPal by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 51,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Up 4.5 %

PYPL opened at $70.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.